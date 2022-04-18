Photo Gallery: Michigan at Michigan State baseball coverage from April 16, 2022

The Michigan State Spartans baseball team had a three-game series against the rival Michigan Wolverines this past weekend, and, well, it did not go MSU’s way.

The first game of the series took place at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts, and ended in an 18-6 loss for the Spartans. The teams then played the final two games at McLane Stadium at Kobs Field. Michigan won 8-2 on Saturday and 6-3 on Sunday, sweeping Michigan State.

The Spartan fell to an overall record of 13-19 on the season, and a Big Ten Conference mark of just 2-7. Meanwhile, the Wolverines improved to 20-15 on the year, and 6-3 in Big Ten play.

While it did not go well for Michigan State, Marvin Hall — the official photographer for The Only Colors — was at McLane Baseball Stadium at Kobs Field to capture some great shots of the game action from Saturday, April, 16.

All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/The Only Colors.

The Michigan State baseball team will look to rebound at home against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Spartans will then remain at home on Thursday to take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles.