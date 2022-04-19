Michigan State cornerback Antoine Booth enters transfer portal, per report

The Michigan State football program has another player entering the transfer portal. This time it is redshirt freshman cornerback Antoine Booth, according to multiple reports.

Booth redshirted in 2021 and did not see game action. He originally signed with the Spartans as part of the 2021 recruiting class.

Booth was a three-star prospect out of DeMatha Catholic in Maryland. He was listed as the No. 102 cornerback and No. 30 player in the state of Maryland in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Booth will have all four years of eligibility remaining at his next school, if he does choose to leave MSU.

Booth is now the second player from Michigan State to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the spring game. Running back Donovan Eaglin announced his decision to enter the portal on Monday. Meanwhile, linebacker Ben VanSumeren withdrew his name from the portal on Monday, and will remain with MSU.

Overall, Michigan State now has had a total of 21 players since the start of the 2021 season who have entered the portal or already found new schools (23 counting VanSumeren and Ma’a Gaoteote, who also withdrew from the portal to remain with the Spartans). Booth is the fifth member of the 2021 recruiting class — Mel Tucker’s first class at Michigan State — to do so.

