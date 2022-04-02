The Michigan State Spartans have now had multiple players from the hockey program enter the transfer portal since the end of the season. Junior forward Josh Nodler is now the latest.

Can confirm Michigan State forward Josh Nodler has entered the transfer portal. Had 15 points (7 goals, 8 assists) last season for the Spartans. — Nathaniel Bott (@Nathaniel_Bott) April 1, 2022

Last season, Nodler had seven goals and eight assists as Michigan State’s assistant captain. He joins Drew DeRidder, who entered the portal four days after Michigan State suffered a miserable loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament. DeRidder has announced that he will play at North Dakota next season, citing winning games as the primary reason for the transfer. Sophomore defenseman Aiden Gallacher entered the portal on Thursday.

The departures of Gallacher and DeRidder mean that MSU needs to have different plans on defense next season. Half of the Spartans’ defensive players, including the starting goaltender in DeRidder, are not returning. Dennis Cesana signed a professional contract with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers last month.

Meanwhile, Christian Krygier, Cole Krygier and Adam Goodsir are also currently in the transfer portal and could potentially exercise their fifth year of NCAA eligibility via the COVID-19 waiver, or look to sign professional contracts.

So far, more MSU players are leaving than are coming in, but the program did add forwards Gavin Best and Justin Jallen from the state of Minnesota earlier this week.