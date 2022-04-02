 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Final Four Open Thread

New, 8 comments
By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Practice Photo by Rob Carr/2022 Getty Images

The Final Four is officially here tonight as Villanova takes on Kansas and two other blue-color schools, rivals Duke and North Carolina, take on one another as well. There is far too much blue at this year’s Final Four, that’s for sure.

Also, tomorrow night (Sunday), the Connecticut Huskies take on the South Carolina Gamecocks for the national title in women’s basketball. Feel free to check back in tomorrow night for that one, and Monday night for the men’s championship game as well.

Men’s Final Four

Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City
Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City
No. 1 Kansas No. 2 Villanova 6:09 p.m. TBS Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA
No. 2 Duke No. 8 North Carolina 8:49 p.m. TBS Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA

Women’s Title Game

Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City
Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City
No. 1 South Carolina No. 2 UConn 8:00 p.m. ESPN Target Center Minneapolis, MN

More From The Only Colors

Loading comments...