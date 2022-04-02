Final Four Open Thread

The Final Four is officially here tonight as Villanova takes on Kansas and two other blue-color schools, rivals Duke and North Carolina, take on one another as well. There is far too much blue at this year’s Final Four, that’s for sure.

Also, tomorrow night (Sunday), the Connecticut Huskies take on the South Carolina Gamecocks for the national title in women’s basketball. Feel free to check back in tomorrow night for that one, and Monday night for the men’s championship game as well.

Men’s Final Four Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City Home Away Time (EDT) TV Arena City No. 1 Kansas No. 2 Villanova 6:09 p.m. TBS Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA No. 2 Duke No. 8 North Carolina 8:49 p.m. TBS Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA