Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Joey Hauser to return for 2022-2023 season

Joey Hauser is returning to the Michigan State men’s basketball program for the 2022-2023 season. He is taking advantage of his extra year of eligibly due to the NCAA-granted COVID-19 waiver awarded to all 2020-2021 winter athletes

Hauser — a forward who will be entering his third season of eligibly at Michigan State (fourth year at MSU in total), and sixth season of college basketball overall in 2022-2023 — started 29 games for the Spartans last year, and played in 35 contests overall.

Hauser averaged 7.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game during the 2021-2022 season. He also shot 44.6 percent from the floor overall, 40.8 percent from three-point range and 86.2 percent from the free-throw line.

In his two seasons combined at Michigan State, Hauser has averaged 8.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest in 63 career games. Hauser has converted at a 46.1 percent rate overall from the field, shot 37.4 percent from behind the arc and made 78.6 percent of his attempts from the foul line.

Originally transferring into Michigan State from Marquette back in 2019, Hauser was forced to sit out the entire 2019-2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules at the time. Prior to his time in East Lansing, Hauser took a redshirt season as a true freshman with Marquette during the 2017-2018 season after having ankle surgery. Hauser then started 31 games for the Golden Eagles (playing in 34 total) during the 2018-2019 season and averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Fellow Michigan State seniors Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. have elected to enter the NBA Draft. Shooting guard Max Christie, who just finished his senior year, also entered his name into the draft, but kept his college eligibility open for a possible return. Meanwhile, forward/center Julius Marble entered the transfer portal.