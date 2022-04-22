Michigan State Women’s Basketball adds Maddy Skorupski as walk-on

The Michigan State Spartans women’s basketball team picked up an important walk-on commitment yesterday when Clarkston’s Maddy Skorupski announced she will be attending MSU next season. Skorupski had a breakout senior year that could see her earn her way into the playing rotation down the road.

I’m excited to announce that I’m going to be continuing my academic and athletic career at Michigan State University! Go Green!! @MSU_WBasketball @SuzyMerchant pic.twitter.com/TlawkiKfT1 — Maddy Skorupski (@maddyskorupski5) April 21, 2022

Standing at 5-foot-9, the senior guard averaged 26.6 points per game — going over the 1,000-point plateau midway through the season — along with 5.9 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 2.6 assists. Skorupski shot 50 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three-point range this season, earning first-team all-state honors in Division 1 from the Associated Press.

Skorupski helped lead the Wolves (17-1) to the regional finals in the state playoffs, scoring 62 points in the two games at regionals, including 42 points against Lake Orion, before falling to eventual D1 runner-up Hartland by two, 48-46.

With the addition of Skorupski, the roster for Michigan State next year gets even more of an in-state flavor in its make-up. Among the other Michiganders on the roster returning for next season include former Detroit Edison Michigan Miss Basketball Deedee Hagemann, Saginaw Heritage’s Mo Joiner and Grosse Pointe North’s Julia Ayrault.

Joining the ranks as new members of the team also include Detroit Edison’s former Michigan Miss Basketball, Gabby Elliott (a transfer from Clemson), along with Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central’s Theryn Hallock — the AP Division 1 Player of the Year in 2022 — and Grand Rapids West Catholic’s Abbey Kimball, a first-team all-stater in Division 2.