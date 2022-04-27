The Michigan State Spartans women’s basketball team picked up a big transfer on Tuesday, as MSU announced Stephen F. Austin guard Stephanie Visscher has joined the program.

Visscher brings a huge defensive presence and elite shooting to the roster after four seasons in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Signed on the dotted line ✍️ Spartan Nation, help us welcome Stephanie Visscher #GoGreen | @stephanievi4



️ https://t.co/XFTiWktMjY pic.twitter.com/mIaHwUpv6q — Michigan State Women's Basketball (@MSU_WBasketball) April 26, 2022

Standing at 6-foot-1, the graduate transfer guard originally hails from Lulea, Sweden. Visscher started all 33 games last season for the Lumberjacks while leading the team in scoring with 14.2 points per game and earning first-team All-WAC honors. She is also a three-time all-defensive team honoree while being among the top players in steals nationally the past two seasons.

As a junior in the 2020-2021 season, she led Stephen F. Austin in four key statistical categories, averaging 12.6 points per game and 3.1 assists per game. She also led the team with 2.4 steals per game and 28.9 minutes per game. In league play she was the only player in the nation in conference action to average 60/50/90 percent shooting. Visscher earned first-team all-conference honors as a junior and as a sophomore when the Lumberjacks were still in the Southland Conference.

Prior to her college career in the United States, Visscher competed on the international scene for a number of years. She played in Sweden for BG Lulea, earning team MVP awards in four-straight seasons. She earned a spot on the EEYBL All-Star Team and a chance to play for the Swedish U18 National Team where she captured Player of the Game honors against fellow Scandinavian neighbor Finland.

Visscher is the latest Spartan addition to the roster for 2022-2023. She joins fellow transfer Gabby Elliott (Clemson), along with Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central’s Theryn Hallock — the AP Division 1 Player of the Year in 2022 — and Grand Rapids West Catholic’s Abbey Kimball, a first-team all-state selection in Division 2 as incoming freshman. Also joining the team is walk-on Maddy Skorupski.