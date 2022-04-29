Michigan State Football: Linebacker Quavaris Crouch enters transfer portal

Michigan State linebacker Quavaris Crouch has entered the transfer portal after just one season with the team, according to multiple reports.

Michigan State football LB Quavaris Crouch has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @freepsports has learned. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) April 29, 2022

The move comes after the Spartans made key additions to the position this offseason, adding transfer linebackers Jacoby Windmon (UNLV) and Aaron Brule (Mississippi State), as well as defensive end Khris Bogle. Additionally, Darius Snow switched to a hybrid nickelback/linebacker position this spring.

In 2021, Crouch appeared in 10 games for the Spartans, starting in nine of them. He totaled 75 tackles this past season, tied for the 28th most in the conference. He also recorded two sacks, as well as a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Crouch was not active for Michigan State’s spring game, and was said to be “out” throughout spring practice.

During his time at Tennessee before transferring to Michigan State, Crouch appeared in 23 games for the Volunteers and started 11 of those games as well. He recorded 85 tackles, with three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Since Crouch transferred to Michigan State last season and was immediately eligible, he would have to sit out the 2022 season at a new school unless he is granted a waiver from the NCAA.

Crouch is the latest linebacker to enter the portal for the Spartans. Sophomore linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote entered his name in the portal before removing his name back in February. Redshirt senior linebacker Ben VanSumeren also removed his name from the portal after spending the spring practicing with the Spartans. Additionally, Michigan State returns starting redshirt sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay.

To keep up with all transfer portal activity for Michigan State, click here.