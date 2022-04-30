Michigan State wide receiver Jalen “Speedy” Nailor is NFL bound. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (No. 191 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Nailor is now the second Spartan selected during the 2022 NFL Draft, joining running back Kenneth Walker III (No. 41 overall to the Seattle Seahawks).

After signing with Michigan State’s 2018 recruiting class, Nailor found playing time right away as a true freshman, playing in eight games, but missing five contests due to injury. Nailor would then redshirt after playing in only four games as a sophomore in 2019 due to another injury suffered in the beginning of the year. Nailor would go on to play a prominent role in MSU’s offense as a redshirt sophomore in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and again as a senior in 2021, but missed more time this past season with a hand injury.

Injuries have forced Nailor to miss significant time in 2018, 2019 and 2021, but he still had a productive career as a Spartan. Nailor finished his time in East Lansing with 86 receptions for 1,454 yards (16.9 yards per catch) and 12 receiving touchdowns in 28 games. He also added 179 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Following the 2021 season, Nailor was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media. He was also named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 11 following his performance against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in which he caught five passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. The 221-yard performance set a new record at SHI Stadium and the three receiving touchdowns tied the Michigan State single-game record. He was also voted as a third-team All-Big Ten selection by Phil Steele in 2020.

In March, Nailor seemingly improved his draft stock at the NFL Combine with his testing numbers, showing off his explosiveness, agility and overall athleticism. He ranked in the top-eight among wide receivers in both the vertical jump (38 inches) and broad jump (10-feet-eight-inches) — both events included well over 30 participants at the position. He was in the top-five at the wide receiver position in both the three-cone drill (7.03 seconds) and 20-yard shuffle (4.28 seconds) at the position.

Nailor joins a group of wide receivers in Minnesota that includes Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, former Spartan Trishton Jackson and others. He also joins fellow former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins and defensive end Kenny Willekes.

Nailor will look to carve out a role and become a late-round steal for the Vikings.

