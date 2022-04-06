Michigan State announces spring game format and information

The Michigan State Spartans football program has announced the format and game day information for the 2022 spring game, which takes place on April 16 at 2 p.m.

The event is free to attend and stadium gates (Gates B, C, D, G, J, K) open at 12:30 p.m Eastern Time. Additionally, fans can opt to pay $90 to purchase press box seats with proceeds from the sales benefiting the George Webster Scholarship Fund.

Those attending the game are encouraged to bring books to donate, as MSU is putting together a book drive to benefit the Lansing Public School District.

Parking is free on campus in Lots 79, 63, 67, 126 and Ramp 7, while Lot 62 has been reserved for accessible parking.

As for the spring game itself, according to msuspartans.com, the “event format will be a 15-period practice featuring individual and group drills during the first half and live scrimmage periods during the second half.”

This will be similar to the 2021 spring game format, giving fans more of an inside look into the team’s practice activities instead of a full team scrimmage. This decision isn’t surprising, given the lack of available players the Spartans currently have due to injuries — especially at the offensive line position.

We’re excited to welcome everyone back to Spartan Stadium on April 16th. Remember to bring a book to donate! https://t.co/H5LuuoGCaf — Mel Tucker (@Coach_mtucker) April 6, 2022

The spring game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. Jason Ross Jr. will handle play-by-play calling duties, while Anthony Herron will serve as an analyst for the game. Michigan State’s own director of player relations and program advancement, Darien Harris, will report live from the sidelines.

Additionally, the Spartan Media Network will broadcast the spring game on the radio and online at msuspartans.com. Will Tieman (play-by-play), Jason Strayhorn (analyst) and Dalton Shetler (sidelines) will be on the call for radio, beginning with the Mel Tucker pregame show at 1:30 p.m.

There is no mention of a youth football clinic or camp for kids, which would often previously take place during the spring game while Mark Dantonio was the head coach.

Before the spring game, the third annual Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll event begins at 9 a.m. on campus. Interested parties can sign up here.

After the spring game, the Michigan State baseball team will host the Michigan Wolverines at McLane Stadium at 4:05 p.m Eastern Time.