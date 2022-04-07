Michigan State hockey has added defenseman Michael Underwood via the transfer portal.

Underwood played four seasons of college hockey with the Clarkson Golden Knights of Potsdam, New York. He had five goals and 13 assists at Clarkson. Underwood announced the move to Michigan State on his Instagram account, after which he made the account private.

Underwood, listed 6-foot-1 and 198 pounds, is originally from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. In development, he played for the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies’ 18U and 16U teams.

MSU will need more defensive additions this offseason as Cole Krygier and Christian Krygier are in the transfer portal, eligible for one final year in NCAA hockey. Meanwhile, Dennis Cesana is officially done with his NCAA eligibility as he signed a professional contract with the AHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers last month.

Senior goaltender Drew DeRidder will spend his fifth year with North Dakota, as he finishes fifth all-time in save percentage at Michigan State.

Aiden Gallacher announced that he entered the portal on March 31, while forward Josh Nodler did so on April 2.

The state of Minnesota’s Gavin Best and Justin Jallen were two blue line additions for Michigan State next season. Returning to MSU on defense are David Gucciardi, Nash Nienhuis, Powell Connor, Cal Dybicz and incoming freshman Matt Basgall.

With DeRidder’s absence, sophomore Pierce Charleson will likely take over in net.