Michigan State golfer James Piot misses cut at the Masters

Michigan State fifth-year senior golfer James Piot missed the cut at the Masters Tournament this week. He entered round two looking for a video game-like round. That didn’t end up being the case.

In round one, Piot shot nine-over-par, a score of 81. That left him tied for No. 86 and well outside the threshold for the top-50 golfers who make the final two rounds.

While Piot was disappointed with his performance, he also understood what it meant to even be able to compete in what is considered as golf’s most prestigious event.

“But, hey, I’m at the Masters!” Piot said about the experience, via The Detroit News.

Piot was making ground early on in round two, going par-birdie-birdie-par on the first four holes. His success yielded to worsening weather conditions, and he finished the round at two-over-par. His day-two score of 74 was good for 28th-best on the day, but it couldn’t make up for damage already done on day one.

Perhaps Piot’s worst performances were seen on the green in that second day. He couldn’t convert on five putts of 10 feet or closer, and he three-putted twice on the front nine after not three-putting once on day one.

I’m a college kid who got to play The Masters and stay at Augusta National. It doesn’t get much better than that. - James Piot @jamespiot1 #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/Nv9D6DBUEK — Spartan Men's Golf (@MSU_MGolf) April 9, 2022

All six amateurs ended up missing the cut, including Austin Greaser who finished runner-up to Piot in last year’s U.S. Amateur. That win earned Piot exemptions in the U.S. Open and Open Championship later this year.