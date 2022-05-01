The 2022 NFL Draft is now over. Four Michigan State Spartans were selected, which was the most since 2016 when MSU had five players get picked.

It was Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III who was the first Spartan to hear his name called, getting selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round at No. 41 overall. Meanwhile, wide receiver Jalen Nailor (sixth round, No. 191 overall to the Minnesota Vikings), fullback/tight end/H-back Connor Heyward (sixth round, No. 208 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers) and offensive tackle AJ Arcuri (seventh round, No. 261 overall to the Los Angeles Rams) also were drafted.

Now that the draft is finished, prospects who were not selected have a chance to sign with NFL teams as undrafted free agents or get invited to rookie minicamp.

The Only Colors will use this post to track each Spartan joining an NFL team, and update when more news comes in.

So far, this is what we know:

Defensive end Jacub Panasiuk has signed with the Washington Commanders.

Offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis has signed with the Detroit Lions.

Spartan Dawg ➝ Detroit pic.twitter.com/ht8HWktszw — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) May 1, 2022

Kicker Matt Coghlin has accepted a rookie minicamp invitation (May 6-May 8) with the Chicago Bears and will look to make an impression there to earn a roster spot.

Other Michigan State Spartans pursuing the NFL or professional football include quarterback Anthony Russo, center Matt Allen, interior offensive lineman Blake Bueter, linebacker Noah Harvey, defensive end Drew Beesley, defensive end Drew Jordan and punter Cody Waddell. All of whom participated in Michigan State’s pro day in March.