Michigan State softball returns to Big Ten Tournament for first time since 2018

The Michigan State Spartans softball team earned the No. 12-seed in this years Big Ten Tournament and will face off against the No. 5-seeded Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EDT. MSU is 1-2 this season versus the Terps, having defeated UMD 2-1 on May 1.

The Spartans are returning to the tournament for the first time since 2018 where the team earned the the No. 8-seed and advanced past Nebraska and Michigan to the semifinal before being blanked by No. 4-seed Northwestern. The tournament is returning from a two-year hiatus after being canceled in 2020 and unscheduled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It marks the 15th time MSU has appeared in the tournament since it began in 1995, though it was discontinued from 2009-2012.

Michigan State is hosting this year’s Big Ten softball tournament at Secchia Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. All games will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network and can be steamed via the Fox Sports App.

Michigan State concluded the regular season with a 24-27 record after the final three-game series at Rutgers this past weekend was canceled and all games ruled a no contest following health and safety issues among the MSU roster.