Michigan State’s Jenna Magness named Women’s Track Athlete of Big Ten Championships

Michigan State fifth-year senior Jenna Magness was named the Women’s Track Athlete of the Big Ten Championships, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Magness became the first Big Ten women’s track athlete to win both the 5,000-meter (5,000m) and 10,000-meter (10,000m) since Michigan’s Gina Sereno in 2016 and 2017. She joins Leah O’Connor as the second Michigan State woman to be named the Women’s Track Athelete of the Big Ten Championships. O’Connor gained the feat in 2015.

It was quite the result for Magness, who posted a time of 33:37.17 on Friday in her first-ever race at the 10,000m, claiming the gold medal. Then, on Sunday, she earned a repeat as the Big Ten’s 5,000m champion with a mark of 16:17.88.

Fellow Michigan State athletes, seniors Brooke Bogan and Steven Stine, were announced as honorees for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Bogan, who holds MSU’s record of the women’s indoor 60-meter dash, came back from injury to compete in her events — the outdoor 100-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay. Stine finished 19th in the men’s 10,000m race, as he set a new personal-best of 30:07.84.

The season isn’t over just yet for Michigan State or Magness, who will compete next week in the NCAA East Preliminary Round in Bloomington, Indiana.