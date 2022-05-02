Former Michigan State forward Julius Marble II announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Monday via his Twitter page.

I want to Thank God for putting me in this position I would also like to thank my Mother, Chanler, Bob, Chris, Rich, Coach Buzz and the entire Staff. It’s been a long three years but I’m ready to come home!

I’d like to announce that I’ll be committing to Texas A&M!

Marble entered the portal last month, with speculation that he wanted to move closer to his home state of Texas. He will now play in his home state. Marble averaged 6.4 points per game this season for the Spartans, as well as 3.3 rebounds per game. He also recorded 19 blocks during the 2021-2022 season, and averaged nearly 15 minutes per game.

Additionally, the Spartans received some more news out of the transfer portal on Monday, as guard Davis Smith announced on his Instagram that he’d be returning to the Spartans for the 2022-2023 season after entering the transfer portal last month. Smith entered the portal in early April.

Confirmed Michigan State guard Davis Smith has withdrawn from the transfer portal. He posted this on Instagram earlier today: pic.twitter.com/FGXeGGT8nq — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) May 2, 2022

Smith, originally a walk-on on was put on scholarship for the 2021-2022 season, has seen limited action so far as a Spartan, averaging just 1.5 minutes per game this past season. He’s also the son of former Spartan great Steve Smith, who was a two-time All-American under head coach Jud Heathcote.