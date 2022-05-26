With just 99 days left until Michigan State kicks off its season, kickoff times and broadcast information have been announced for the first three games of the season and the homecoming matchup against Wisconsin.

Michigan State opens the season Friday, Sept. 2 at home against the Western Michigan Broncos. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

Week two brings the Akron Zips to Spartan Stadium for a 4:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

The highly anticipated trip to Seattle to take on the Washington Huskies in week three will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 local. The matchup against the Pac-12 foe will air on ABC, but if you are like me you will be in the stands for this one as well.

Finally, the matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers for Michigan State’s homecoming game in East Lansing will kickoff at 3:30 or 4:00 p.m. ET and the channel will be determined at a later date.

The remainder of the MSU 2022 football season’s kickoff and television information will be announced at later dates. The schedule was adjusted back in January to accommodate changes made during the 2020 season including changing venues for Michigan State’s matchups against Indiana and Michigan for future schedules to improve ticket packages and competitive balance. You can find the full schedule below.