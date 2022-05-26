Michigan State hockey hires Jared DeMichiel as assistant coach

Michigan State hockey and its new head coach Adam Nightingale have hired former RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology) goaltender, Jared DeMichiel.

Excited to welcome Jared DeMichiel (@DeMike3316) to our staff as the Associate Head Coach!



Learn more about our newest Spartan mentor:https://t.co/1YT0SRT0QY pic.twitter.com/opJ6OirNfK — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) May 26, 2022

DeMichiel has spent more than 10 years as an assistant in the NCAA, with Division III’s Nazareth College, St. Lawrence, and most recently UMass). In 2021, DeMichiel won the NCAA national title while an assistant on staff at UMass.

A former goaltender, DeMichiel helped UMass build one of the top recruiting classes in Division I hockey in 2017-18. That eventually ended up working wonders for them as the Minutemen went on to win the program’s first national title in 2021 where he was still an assistant coach at.

The Spartans recently hired head coach Adam Nightingale who was previously with the Team USA National Team Development Program, where he also served as head coach. As we’ve mentioned before, Nightingale has worked with top NCAA prospects such as Michigan’s Luke Hughes and Minnesota’s Chaz Lucius.

MSU’s hockey program has fallen on hard times as of late. In its most recent season, Michigan State suffered six losses to its only relevant in-state rival Michigan and none of the games were competitive. Now the Spartans hope to regain some life in the rivalry.

A flurry of roster changes have been made, including the addition of goaltender Dylan St. Cyr and departure of Drew DeRidder; the graduation of key players Dennis Cesana and Mitchell Lewandowski; Cole and Christian Krygier’s withdrawal from the transfer portal; and the addition of high-scoring forward Miroslav Mucha.

Fans are certainly anticipating the team’s return to East Lansing this fall. They have much to look forward to.