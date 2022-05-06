Michigan State hockey forward Adam Goodsir has officially announced that he is transferring to Long Island University for the 2022-2023 season, his final year of college eligibility.

Words can’t begin to describe how thankful and grateful I am to have spent the last four years playing for Michigan State. With my last year of eligibility, I am very excited to announce that I will be transferring to Long Island University. pic.twitter.com/o6oCDyzrUf — Adam Goodsir (@A_Goody88) May 5, 2022

Goodsir is native to the East Lansing/Okemos, Michigan area and announced his commitment to Michigan State in 2018. In four seasons with Michigan State, he only had 18 points. His plus-minus stat has never been positive in any season with the Spartans. He is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Several MSU players have entered the transfer portal since the season ended.

Drew DeRidder announced that he will play his final collegiate season with North Dakota. The former MSU goaltender finished fifth all-time in save percentage in program history. Additionally, junior forward Josh Nodler ended up transferring to UMass and sophomore defenseman Aidan Gallacher went to Northern Michigan.

Kristóf Papp, Christian Krygier and Cole Krygier remain uncommitted, but are currently in the transfer portal.

Michigan State’s incoming portal additions include junior forward Zach Dubinsky (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute), senior forward Justin Jallen (Brown), freshman forward Gavin Best (Minnesota Magicians), senior defenseman Michael Underwood (Clarkson) and senior goaltender Nate McDonald (Cornell).

It was recently announced that Adam Nightingale will replace Danton Cole as head coach of Michigan State next season. Cole was let go by the university following the season.

Nightingale will break in a renovated arena this fall when Michigan State returns to Munn.