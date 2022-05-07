Spartans React: Expectations high for Kenneth Walker III in the NFL

In his one season in East Lansing, Kenneth Walker III made as big of an impression as anyone in recent Michigan State program history. That success has turned into a budding NFL career after the running back was selected in the second round by the Seattle Seahawks.

Fans both of the college game and the NFL were asked about Walker as he enters his rookie season. According to those SB Nation Reacts surveys, Walker will be a household name by this time next year. When college fans were asked who they expect to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, nearly a quarter of fans picked Walker.

That level of confidence in the running back is shared by fans of his new team. A majority of Seahawks fans gave their overall draft class the grade of “A.”

Before Walker gets a chance to earn those accolades, he needs to get on the field. The Seahawks are deep at running back, with both Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson on the roster. Walker will have to work hard to earn playing time and eventually carve out a role for the Seahawks, but he is fully capable of doing just that.

The other three former Spartans who were drafted into the NFL are also finding fan confidence, even if it’s a little more muted. A majority of fans for the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers — who drafted offensive lineman AJ Arcuri, wide receiver Jalen Nailor and fullback/tight end Connor Heyward, respectively — each gave their team’s draft class a “B” grade.

