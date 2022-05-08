Michigan State men’s basketball gains center Carson Cooper as late addition to 2022 class

The Michigan State men’s basketball program has gained a late addition to its 2022 recruiting class. Carson Cooper, a center out of IMG Academy in Florida, announced his commitment to the Spartans on Sunday.

100% committed‼️ I’m extremely blessed and grateful for everyone that has helped me get to this point in my basketball career! I also want to thank all of the college coaches that have put their time into recruiting me. I am officially a Spartan! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/1WsQHdnJYT — Carson Cooper (@TheCarsonCoop) May 8, 2022

Cooper, who is originally from Jackson, Michigan, played his senior year of high school for IMG’s varsity blue team. He is listed at 6-foot-11 and is a recruit who flew under the radar.

It is unclear as of press time if Cooper will be on scholarship or is coming to East Lansing as a preferred walk-on. MSU has a huge need to fill in the post at power forward and center for the 2022-2023 season. However, Cooper will not be able to fill that void, as 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein reports that Cooper will likely redshirt for the upcoming season.

Cooper, who is considered a “late bloomer,” had scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan, Vermont, Duquesne, American University and Stetson, according to Verbal Commits. According to Finkelstein, Cooper officially visited EMU and Vermont in the fall, and Duquesne in February. He also considered doing a post-graduate year of prep ball, but has now found the right fit with Michigan State after taking an official visit to East Lansing this weekend.

Carson Cooper

IMG Academy



1st Team All Tournament @BigShotsGlobal

Led us to the HS Slam Championship game!



15.3 PPG

8.3 RPG

56.3 FG%

33.3 3FG%

2 BPG

1 SPG

1 Charge Per Game



Some of his highlights at The Big Shots Prep National Championships in Rockhill, SC@TheCarsonCoop pic.twitter.com/2w8bMyIUd3 — Jeremy Schiller (@CoachJSchiller) March 8, 2022

Cooper, who is only 17, also played for Ypsi Prep for a brief period, and is part of the Florida Rebels team in the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League). The EYBL is where the MSU coaching staff took notice of Cooper’s game.

Cooper joins four-star big man Jaxon Kohler and four-star point guard Tre Holloman in Michigan State’s 2022 recruiting class.