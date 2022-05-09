The No. 32 ranked Michigan State Spartans women’s golf team opened play at the NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Monday morning. The Spartans will compete over the next three days in a 54-hole event in what is the program’s sixth consecutive NCAA Regional appearance and the 22nd since 1999.

The team teed off at 9 a.m. Eastern Time this morning.

Our lineup for the NCAA Stillwater Regional. Teeing off at 9 a.m. in Oklahoma.



Follow live scoring here ⬇️https://t.co/YZSisIfSCF pic.twitter.com/iYwzbURPdn — Spartan Women's Golf (@MSU_WGolf) May 9, 2022

The Stillwater Regional hosts 12 teams, including Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Baylor, Auburn, Michigan State, Clemson, Campbell, Furman, North Carolina State, California and Illinois State (listed by seed). The top four teams and the top-two individuals not on an advancing team will qualify for the NCAA Championships that will be held at Grayhawk Golf Club (Raptor Course) in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 20-May25. Last year, the Spartans advanced to the NCAA Championships and are looking to make the team’s second-straight appearance.

Michigan State will be making its 22nd NCAA Regional appearance since 1999. Read more here: https://t.co/v4HyPZwWKw #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/2te21Kshyf — Spartan Women's Golf (@MSU_WGolf) April 27, 2022

Spartans take second at Big Ten Championships

In late April, Michigan State claimed second place at the Big Ten Championships at the Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Despite tying eventual champion Michigan going into the final five holes, the Spartans couldn’t keep up the late momentum and ended four shots off from the Wolverines.

Full recap from the final round of the Big Ten Championships ⬇️https://t.co/jlsto7fEkl



More to play for this year! #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/8dlzZCsaHb — Spartan Women's Golf (@MSU_WGolf) April 24, 2022

MSU led after the first round on Friday, April 22 after a 2-under par 282 performance. The team ended the three-day event with a 54-hole score of 9-over par 861.

Spartan sophomore Leila Raines was also selected to the Big Ten All-Championship team after she tied for sixth overall while setting a career record 2-over par 215.

Valery Plata Earns All-Big Ten First-Team Honors

For the third-straight year, senior Valery Plata earned All-Big Ten first-team honors on the season. She led the Spartans with a 72.48 stroke average while being the team’s top finisher four times this year.

Congrats to Valery Plata on being named to the All-Big Ten First Team. Her third-straight first team selection! #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/zDrHv8TSxe — Spartan Women's Golf (@MSU_WGolf) April 27, 2022

Shannon Kennedy earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award as well for the Spartans.