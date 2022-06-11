Michigan State hockey receives commitment from Sioux Falls forward Karsen Dorwart

The Michigan State Spartans hockey program has received a commitment from Sioux Falls forward Karsen Dorwart. It has been confirmed by youth hockey scout Russ Bitely, along with Dorwart’s Instagram bio, which reads “Michigan State Commit.”

Michigan State receives commit from Oregon native & Cali product Karsen Dorwart ‘02 (Sioux Falls). Forward has some size, good stride, solid player 2-way player, versatile, good compete. Fmr Hotchkiss player had 9-16-25 in 61gp. Will enter this fall. — Russ Bitely (@russbites) June 10, 2022

Dorwart just finished up his season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Sioux Falls Stampede. He had nine goals and 16 assists (25 total points) in 61 games. The forward brings some decent size at 6-foot-1 and can play well at both ends of the ice.

He is a former Hotchkiss prep player, where he had 26 points in 26 games. He is set to join Michigan State this fall.

MSU has a new regime coming in for the 2022-2023 season. Adam Nightingale was hired as head coach in early May. Since his hiring, he has brought on Jared DeMichiel and Mike Towns as associate head coaches, and has brought in transfer goaltender Dylan St. Cyr from Quinnipiac, convinced Cole and Christian Krygier to return to East Lansing, and landed high-scoring Slovakian forward Miroslav Mucha.

The Spartans will look a lot less like last year’s team, which managed to win one game in the 2022 calendar year. Star players such as Drew DeRidder, Dennis Cesana, and Mitchell Lewandowski have since either transferred or graduated to the pros.

Nightingale is looking to restore MSU as a premier college hockey program. The Spartans have not appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 2012.