2023 four-star linebacker Jordan Hall commits to Michigan State

Michigan State’s strong month of recruiting in June continues, as four-star linebacker Jordan Hall announced his commitment to the Spartans on Saturday, via Instagram.

Hall, who plays high school football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, took his official visit to Michigan State’s campus this weekend and announced his decision before even leaving East Lansing. Hall was joined by several four-star and five-star prospects this weekend.

Hall ranks as the No. 14 linebacker, the No. 39 player in the talent-rich state of Florida and the No. 194 prospect overall in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is also ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals, which lists him as the No. 7 linebacker in the nation. Additionally, On3.com ranks Hall as a four-star prospect in its consensus rankings, and tabs him as the No. 18 linebacker in the class.

In addition to Michigan State, Hall had scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Wisconsin, Florida, Miami (FL.), North Carolina, Auburn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Arizona State and several others.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker has been a longtime target for head coach Mel Tucker and his staff. Hall was originally offered by the Spartans in April of 2021. His recruitment was led by defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton and special teams coordinator/nickelbacks (and formerly linebackers) coach Ross Els.

The commitment announcement comes as a pleasant surprise for Michigan State fans. Hall had official visits scheduled with the Michigan Wolverines (June 14), Notre Dame Fighting Irish (June 17) and the North Carolina Tar Heels (June 24). Hall also took a trip to Gainesville on the weekend of June 3 for an official visit with the Florida Gators. According to Spartan Tailgate, Hall has now chosen to cancel his remaining visits.

Hall is the third four-star prospect to commit to Michigan State since June began, and he now makes six four-star commits in MSU’s 2023 class thus far, which currently includes nine recruits in total. For comparison, the Spartans signed six recruits in total who were rated as four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite rankings in the 2022 class.

Bell joins four-star wide receiver/athlete Demitrius Bell, four-star cornerback Chance Rucker, four-star defensive end Andrew Depaepe, four-star running back Kedrick Reescano, four-star tight end Brennan Parachek, three-star interior offensive lineman Johnathan Slack, three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson and three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III in the 2023 class so far.

Michigan State’s 2023 class currently ranks 14th in the country, according to 247Sports.

Michigan State will look to move forward with its impressive recruiting momentum, as the Spartans will continue to host several highly-ranked prospects on official visits throughout the month of June before the recruiting “dead period” begins on June 27 (another “quiet period” — when it is permissible to make in-person recruiting contact on campus — then begins on July 25).

Highlights: