Michigan State hires Harry Jadun as men’s tennis head coach

Michigan State athletics has made another head coaching hire. This time, it’s for the men’s tennis program, which just announced that Harry Jadun is the new head coach.

In the last five seasons, Jadun was the assistant coach at MSU. He was also on the men’s tennis roster from 2011 to 2015, where he was an All-American.

“I’m thrilled to name Harry Jadun as our next men’s tennis head coach,” Alan Haller, Michigan State athletic director, said in a statement. “Harry has a passion for Michigan State and understands the landscape of what it takes to be a successful student-athlete. He has created meaningful and positive relationships with our current players, alumni, campus partners and community that will only continue to grow in his role as head coach. He also understands the importance of building a program in all phases, from player development on and off the court, to recruiting and fund raising. I believe great things are on the horizon for our men’s tennis program under Harry’s leadership.”

Last year, Jadun was selected by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and United States Tennis Association for the College Coach Mentorship program.

“I’m extremely excited for this incredible opportunity to coach at my alma mater and a place I call home,” Jadun said. “Our program has a lot of positive momentum and is on an upward trajectory. My primary goal is to develop and sustain a winning culture on the court, in the classroom and in the community. We’re looking to recruit the best players and student-athletes to Michigan State and help develop them into professional players on the ATP Tour while having them earn their degrees.

“I want to thank Athletic Director Alan Haller for this opportunity and everyone who has supported me throughout this entire process and my career, from all the alumni to the administration to our donors. I also want to give a special thanks to Coach Orlando for all his mentorship and guidance throughout the years. I’m excited about the direction of the athletic department under Alan’s leadership and I’m looking forward to helping him carry out his vision of making Michigan State the premier athletic department in the country. I can’t wait to get started and represent this great university and athletic department as the head men’s tennis coach.”

Perhaps most notably, Michigan State’s student-athletes in men’s tennis have been named an ITA All-Academic team every year that Jadun has been on staff. MSU also had the highest cumulative GPA (3.812) since the Athletic Director’s Award was introduced in 2001.

Jadun takes over for Gene Orlando, who retired from coaching in late April after 31 seasons at the helm of the men’s tennis program. The Spartans finished the 2022 season with a 15-14 overall record, but just a 1-8 record in Big Ten Conference play.

Following Orlando’s retirement, Jadun briefly served as an assistant coach for Illinois for about one month before being getting the head coaching job at Michigan State.

Jadun isn’t the first MSU coaching hire this offseason. Michigan State hockey introduced Adam Nightingale as its new head coach in early May. Last week, Sharonda McDonald-Kelley was named the new softball head coach. Prior to that, Thomas Kelley was announced as an assistant coach for the men’s basketball program and Leah Johnson was named the head coach of the volleyball program.