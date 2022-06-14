The Michigan State and Gonzaga men’s basketball programs are reportedly in “advanced discussions” to play a neutral site game on an aircraft carrier in San Diego, according to FanDuel’s Jon Rothstein. The event is expected to take place on Veterans Day, which is Friday, Nov. 11.

NEWS: Gonzaga and Michigan State are in advanced discussions to play a neutral site game on an aircraft carrier in San Diego on Veterans Day (11/11), according to multiple sources.https://t.co/98pEv0bPly — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 14, 2022

Rothstein reports that “there is no timetable on an official announcement” as of yet. For the game to get finalized, there are still several logistical issues to work out, but plans are moving forward, according to Rothstein’s sources.

If the event does happen, it would not be the first time that Michigan State played a game on a United States Navy aircraft carrier. The Spartans took on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Nov. 11, 2011 in the Carrier Classic on the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson. North Carolina defeated Michigan State by a final score of 67-55.

Michigan State is coming off of an up-and-down season. The Spartans finished the 2021-2022 season with a 23-13 overall record, which ended with a defeat to Duke in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32. Gonzaga, meanwhile, had another strong season, finishing the year with a 28-4 overall record before losing in the Sweet 16 to Arkansas.

Michigan State and Gonzaga have played five times previously, with MSU winning four of those matchups. The Spartans and Bulldogs last met on Dec. 10, 2011, with MSU winning by a final score of 74-67. Gonzaga’s lone win in the series came on Nov. 22, 2005, with the Bulldogs getting a 109-106 victory in triple overtime.

Stay tuned to The Only Colors for updates on this and more scheduling news regarding the 2022-2023 Michigan State men’s basketball season.