The Michigan State Spartans women’s basketball team picked up a big transfer on Tuesday, as MSU announced graduate transfer Kamaria McDaniel has joined the program.

McDaniel is an Inkster, Michigan native who spent the past two seasons at Baylor and three seasons at Penn State prior to that. She appeared in 10 games with the Bears this past season after missing the 2020-2021 season due to a knee injury.

We are happy to welcome our newest Spartan – Kamaria McDaniel!



McDaniel was selected as a First-Team All-Big Ten, Academic All-Big Ten after becoming the second leading scorer in the conference and 13th in the nation in the 2019-20 season.



Standing at 5-foot-10, the graduate transfer guard had a breakout season her junior year with the Nittany Lions. McDaniel started in 29 of 30 games, finishing second in the Big Ten and 13th in the country in scoring with 19.8 points per game.

After battling back from her injury that prevented her from playing during the 2020-2021 season, McDaniel averaged 2.1 points and 1.3 assists per game across 14.7 minutes in the 10 games with Baylor this past season. She also averaged 1.9 rebounds per game and shot 44.4 percent from three-point range.

“We are thrilled to have Kamaria join the Spartan Family,” Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant said in a statement. “Her accolades and experience speak for themselves; as she was one of the leading scorers in the nation. She has proven she can create her own shot at all three levels; three-point line, mid-range and rim attack. Coupled with the fact that Kamaria is one of the best competitors, her work ethic and commitment to her craft is what truly separates her and will bring experience and leadership to our team.

“Additionally, her vision for becoming the best version of herself both on and off the court is inspiring. She exudes enthusiasm and energy in everything she does. Her strength and determination comes from her incredible parents, Carlyse and Clint McDaniel. Spartan Nation, help us welcome and embrace the McDaniel family to East Lansing.”

Prior to her college career, McDaniel played at Robichaud High School. She was selected first-team All-State in Class B and was a finalist for Michigan Ms. Basketball her senior season in addition to a number of conference honors.

McDaniels is the latest addition to the roster for the 2022-2023 season. She joins fellow graduate transfer Stephanie Visscher (Stephen F. Austin) and transfer Gabby Elliott (Clemson), along with Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central’s Theryn Hallock — the AP Division 1 Player of the Year in 2022 — and Grand Rapids West Catholic’s Abbey Kimball, a first-team All-State selection in Division 2 as incoming freshman. Also joining the team is walk-on Maddy Skorupski.