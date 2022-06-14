2023 four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton commits to Michigan State

The Lone Star State keeps feeding Michigan State football talent for the 2023 recruiting class.

The latest Texan to join the Spartans’ dynamite class comes in four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, who announced his commitment to Mel Tucker and company on Tuesday.

His original announcement date was slated for July 9, but fresh off an official visit to East Lansing during the weekend of June 3, he made it clear that Michigan State is the home for him.

He also took a visit to Baylor this past weekend and had dates scheduled for Arkansas and California in the future as well. In addition to those aforementioned schools, Braxton also held offers from Miami (FL.), LSU, Penn State, Ole Miss, Utah, Oklahoma State and a slew of others — the kind of offer sheet you see from highly-rated prospects.

Braxton is the No. 245-ranked prospect in the entire country, per 247Sports, making him the third MSU commit rated inside the top-250 (defensive Andrew Depaepe and linebacker Jordan Hall). He’s also the No. 27-ranked cornerback in the country, giving the Spartans two top-35 cornerbacks in this class, as Chance Rucker is rated No. 33. Those two combined with three-star prospect Eddie Pleasant has made this a strong trio of cornerbacks for Tucker’s third recruiting class.

MSU’s 10-member class now sits at the No. 12-ranked class for 2023, according to 247Sports. The state of Texas is a huge reason for that ranking as Braxton became the fourth player from down there to commit to MSU (four-star running back Kedrick Reescano, Rucker and three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson).

Braxton is also an accomplished high school track and field athlete.

In the last two classes for Tucker, the Spartans have now reeled in 13 four-star players, including seven commits thus far in the 2023 class. Tuck Comin’.

Highlights: