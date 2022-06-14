2023 four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin picks Michigan State

After already landing a commitment earlier in the day from four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, Michigan State has kept the momentum going, picking up a pledge from four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin on Tuesday night.

I am so thankful and blessed to have the opportunity to commit to being a Spartan Dawg and apart of the Juice Squad!! #NEXT2T3P #ChopLife #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/oFFBdgzePK — Clay Wedin (@ClayWedin) June 15, 2022

Wedin is the second offensive lineman to pick the Spartans in the 2023 class, as three-star interior offensive lineman Jonathan Slack committed back in February. Wedin is coming off of a visit to MSU this past weekend and is now the eighth four-star recruit to pick the Green and White.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect is rated as the No. 374 overall player via the 247 Composite rankings. Additionally, he is listed as the No. 21 overall interior offensive lineman for the class of 2023.

Wedin had 35 offers, according to 247Sports, including Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami (FL.), USC and Arizona State, among several others. The commitment has now pushed the Spartans’ 2023 class into the top-10 in the nation (currently ranked at No. 8).

Wedin is also high school teammates with fellow 2023 Michigan State commit Eddie Pleasant III (three-star cornerback) at Carrollwood Day School in Florida.

The Spartans are now up to 11 commitments in the class of 2023 and will host several other top-ranked prospects this coming weekend. Wedin joins Braxton, Slack, Pleasant, four-star linebacker Jordan Hall, four-star wide receiver/athlete Demitrius Bell, four-star cornerback Chance Rucker, four-star defensive end Andrew Depaepe, four-star running back Kedrick Reescano, four-star tight end Brennan Parachek, and three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson.

