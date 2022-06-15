 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State volleyball releases 2022 schedule

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
Michigan State volleyball plays Penn State at Jenison Field House. Lauren Gewirtz

The Michigan State Spartans volleyball team will open the season in just 72 more days and has released the full 2022 season schedule this week now that the Big Ten conference schedule was completed. The Spartans will begin the season on Aug. 26 against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in East Lansing under new head coach Leah Johnson.

With the Big Ten having released the full conference schedule on Tuesday, and the non-con conference schedule being released in late May, Michigan State fans can start to plan out the season. There are a number of exciting matchups this year such as a trip to Annapolis, Maryland to partake in the Kristen Dickmann Invitational in a field that includes the U.S. Naval Academy. The squad will also visit North Carolina and Duke as well.

For fans who will be in the College Park, Maryland area for the football team’s game against the Terrapins on Oct. 1, the volleyball team will be playing Maryland on Friday, Sep. 30 as well. Similarly, a matchup at Michigan on Oct. 30 will follow the football game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29.

Another important note but not yet known is which home games for the Spartans will be played in Jenison Fieldhouse and which will be played at the Breslin Center this season. In a series of articles with The Detroit News on new athletic director Alan Haller’s goals for Michigan State athletics, Haller discussed his next main focus being on upgrading volleyball facilities. The goal is to start planning and fundraising for an entirely new arena that can rival Penn State and Nebraska in facilities.

In the meantime, the program will be making increased use of the Breslin Center for some home games to better maximize the quality of facilities and relieve congestion at crowded Jenison, which four total athletics programs call home. While games have previously been played at the Breslin Center, the implication by Haller is there will be a renewed focus on playing as many games there as possible this season and moving forward.

You can find the full 2022 schedule below with Big Ten games in bold:

2022 Volleyball Schedule

Date At Opponent Location Tournament
Date At Opponent Location Tournament
August 26, 2022 (Friday) Home Louisiana East Lansing, Mich. Auto Owners Insurance Spartan Invitational
August 27, 2022 (Saturday) Home Fairfield University East Lansing, Mich. Auto Owners Insurance Spartan Invitational
August 27, 2022 (Saturday) Home Eastern Michigan University East Lansing, Mich. Auto Owners Insurance Spartan Invitational
September 2, 2022 (Friday) Neutral Albany Annapolis, Md. Kristen Dickmann Invitational
September 2, 2022 (Friday) Away Navy Annapolis, Md. Kristen Dickmann Invitational
September 3, 2022 (Saturday) Neutral VCU Annapolis, Md. Kristen Dickmann Invitational
September 9, 2022 (Friday) Away North Carolina Chapel Hill, N.C.
September 10, 2022 (Saturday) Away Duke Durham, N.C.
September 16, 2022 (Friday) Home Oakland East Lansing, Mich. Green & White Classic
September 17, 2022 (Saturday) Home Chicago State East Lansing, Mich. Green & White Classic
September 17, 2022 (Saturday) Home Evansville East Lansing, Mich. Green & White Classic
September 23, 2022 (Friday) Away Nebraska Lincoln, Neb.
September 25, 2022 (Sunday) Away Rutgers Piscataway, N.J.
September 30, 2022 (Friday) Away Maryland College Park, Md.
October 2, 2022 (Sunday) Away Penn State State College, Pa.
October 7, 2022 (Friday) Home Nebraska East Lansing, Mich.
October 9, 2022 (Sunday) Home Minnesota East Lansing, Mich.
October 14, 2022 (Friday) Home Michigan East Lansing, Mich.
October 16, 2022 (Sunday) Away Indiana Bloomington, Ind.
October 21, 2022 (Friday) Away Wisconsin Madison, Wis.
October 23, 2022 (Sunday) Home Indiana East Lansing, Mich.
October 26, 2022 (Wednesday) Away Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn.
October 30, 2022 (Sunday) Away Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich.
November 4, 2022 (Friday) Home Purdue East Lansing, Mich.
November 5, 2022 (Saturday) Home Ohio State East Lansing, Mich.
November 11, 2022 (Friday) Home Illinois East Lansing, Mich.
November 12, 2022 (Saturday) Home Northwestern East Lansing, Mich.
November 18, 2022 (Friday) Away Illinois Champaign, Ill.
November 20, 2022 (Sunday) Away Northwestern Evanston, Ill.
November 23, 2022 (Wednesday) Home Rutgers East Lansing, Mich.
November 26, 2022 (Saturday) Home Iowa East Lansing, Mich.

