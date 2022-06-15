Michigan State volleyball releases 2022 schedule

The Michigan State Spartans volleyball team will open the season in just 72 more days and has released the full 2022 season schedule this week now that the Big Ten conference schedule was completed. The Spartans will begin the season on Aug. 26 against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in East Lansing under new head coach Leah Johnson.

With the Big Ten having released the full conference schedule on Tuesday, and the non-con conference schedule being released in late May, Michigan State fans can start to plan out the season. There are a number of exciting matchups this year such as a trip to Annapolis, Maryland to partake in the Kristen Dickmann Invitational in a field that includes the U.S. Naval Academy. The squad will also visit North Carolina and Duke as well.

For fans who will be in the College Park, Maryland area for the football team’s game against the Terrapins on Oct. 1, the volleyball team will be playing Maryland on Friday, Sep. 30 as well. Similarly, a matchup at Michigan on Oct. 30 will follow the football game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29.

Another important note but not yet known is which home games for the Spartans will be played in Jenison Fieldhouse and which will be played at the Breslin Center this season. In a series of articles with The Detroit News on new athletic director Alan Haller’s goals for Michigan State athletics, Haller discussed his next main focus being on upgrading volleyball facilities. The goal is to start planning and fundraising for an entirely new arena that can rival Penn State and Nebraska in facilities.

In the meantime, the program will be making increased use of the Breslin Center for some home games to better maximize the quality of facilities and relieve congestion at crowded Jenison, which four total athletics programs call home. While games have previously been played at the Breslin Center, the implication by Haller is there will be a renewed focus on playing as many games there as possible this season and moving forward.

You can find the full 2022 schedule below with Big Ten games in bold: