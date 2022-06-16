Michigan State News Roundup: Khari Willis retires from NFL, Big Ten announces 2022 media days and more

It’s the summer/offseason, but there is still plenty of news, notes and developments to recap for Michigan State athletics.

Former Michigan State safety Khari Willis surprisingly announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Willis, 26, played just three seasons in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts. Willis will now focus on pursuing ministry full-time.

Michigan State football wide receiver Jayden Reed and safety Xavier Henderson were named preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele.

Several Spartans also made Steele’s preseason All-Big Ten team, including Reed, Henderson and linebacker Cal Haladay being named to the first-team.

The Michigan State men’s basketball is back to train for the summer.

Additionally for the men’s basketball program, four-star power forward/center Jaxon Kohler has arrived on campus. Fellow freshmen Tre Holloman (four-star point guard) and Carson Cooper (center) recently arrived in East Lansing as well.

Michigan State football season tickets are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Michigan State athletics department gave a behind-the-scenes look at the Tom Izzo Football Building Project launch:

Take a look behind the scenes of the Tom Izzo Football Building Project Launch. pic.twitter.com/sFjkNqRwlo — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) June 15, 2022

Coming soon to East Lansing: The Tom Izzo Football Building pic.twitter.com/AIRYgGcKHD — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) June 16, 2022

Current Michigan State women’s golfer Valery Plata and former Spartan golfer Liz Nagel will compete in the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan from June 16-June 19. Meanwhile, Michigan State men’s golfer James Piot is currently competing in the U.S. Open.

Plata, Nagel to Tee Off this Weekend in the Meijer LPGA Classic - https://t.co/009vp6mjIZ — Spartan Women's Golf (@MSU_WGolf) June 16, 2022

Former Michigan State women’s soccer player Ava Cook has been called up to join the United States U-23 team.

Give it up for @avaaaaa for getting the call up for the U-23 National Team!



️ https://t.co/pUigjqTBWD#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/pjb8bpyWWV — Michigan State Soccer (@MSU_wsoccer) June 16, 2022

The Michigan State track and field program recently completed a strong year, as the women’s team finished ranked No. 13 in the U.S. Track Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (TFCCCA) rankings, and the men’s team finished ranked at No. 15 in the country.

Two of the best programs in the NCAA!



In the final standings for the @USTFCCCA Programs of the Year, the MSU women finished 13th while the Spartan men were 15th in the nation.



https://t.co/p3x1Iv5nPZ#GoGreen | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/NecoHu3gov — MSU Track & Field/XC (@MSU_TFXC) June 14, 2022

Speaking of track and field, MSU’s Morgan Beadlescomb recently finished as runner-up in the men’s 5,000 meters race at the NCAA Championships. He ends his incredible career as a Spartan by finishing as a nine-time All-American. Additionally, John Petruno earned second-team All-American honors after finishing ninth in the men’s 1,500 meters.

Gave it all he had!



Running a time of 13:28.38, Morgan Beadlescomb finishes as the runner-up in the men’s 5000m finals.



He ends his college career as a nine-time All-American between track and cross country.#GoGreen | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/RkKLv44jbL — MSU Track & Field/XC (@MSU_TFXC) June 11, 2022

Running among the best!



John Petruno places ninth in the men's 1500m finals, posting a 3:46.56 time to earn Second Team All-American honors and finishing .28 seconds shy of the podium.#GoGreen | #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/7owwAOpmex — MSU Track & Field/XC (@MSU_TFXC) June 11, 2022

Michigan State men’s tennis has signed blue-chip prospect Ozan Colak. He is ranked as the No. 6 player in the class of 2022.