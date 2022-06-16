 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan State News Roundup: Khari Willis retires from NFL, Big Ten announces 2022 media days and more

By Ryan O'Bleness
Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It’s the summer/offseason, but there is still plenty of news, notes and developments to recap for Michigan State athletics.

Below is a list of stories, tweets and links from The Only Colors and other various websites around the internet regarding the Spartans and the Big Ten Conference for the past week or so.

Michigan State News and notes roundup:

  • Michigan State football wide receiver Jayden Reed and safety Xavier Henderson were named preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele.
  • Several Spartans also made Steele’s preseason All-Big Ten team, including Reed, Henderson and linebacker Cal Haladay being named to the first-team.
  • The Michigan State men’s basketball is back to train for the summer.
  • Additionally for the men’s basketball program, four-star power forward/center Jaxon Kohler has arrived on campus. Fellow freshmen Tre Holloman (four-star point guard) and Carson Cooper (center) recently arrived in East Lansing as well.
  • Michigan State football season tickets are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased here.
  • The Michigan State athletics department gave a behind-the-scenes look at the Tom Izzo Football Building Project launch:
  • The Michigan State track and field program recently completed a strong year, as the women’s team finished ranked No. 13 in the U.S. Track Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (TFCCCA) rankings, and the men’s team finished ranked at No. 15 in the country.
  • Michigan State men’s tennis has signed blue-chip prospect Ozan Colak. He is ranked as the No. 6 player in the class of 2022.

