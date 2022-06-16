Michigan State News Roundup: Khari Willis retires from NFL, Big Ten announces 2022 media days and more

It’s the summer/offseason, but there is still plenty of news, notes and developments to recap for Michigan State athletics.
Below is a list of stories, tweets and links from The Only Colors and other various websites around the internet regarding the Spartans and the Big Ten Conference for the past week or so.
Michigan State News and notes roundup:
- Former Michigan State safety Khari Willis surprisingly announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Willis, 26, played just three seasons in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts. Willis will now focus on pursuing ministry full-time.
- As college athletes continue to find unique name, image and likeness opportunities, Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr has joined the NIL program for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Additionally, Michigan State football players recently announced the launching of the East Lansing NIL Club.
- The Big Ten announced the conference’s 2022 media days will take place in Indianapolis on Tuesday, July 26 and Wednesday July 27. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and selected players will be available to speak during the second day of the event.
- The Big Ten also recently announced the establishment of an LGBTQ+ Working Group as part of the Big Ten Equality Coalition.
- The Michigan State and Gonzaga men’s basketball programs are reportedly in “advanced discussions” about potentially playing a neutral site game on an aircraft carrier in San Diego on Veterans Day.
- The Michigan State women’s basketball team has added transfer Kamaria McDaniel to the roster. McDaniel formerly played at Baylor and Penn State.
- The Michigan State hockey team recently got a commitment from Sioux Falls Stampede forward Karsen Dorwart.
- Schedule news: Michigan State hockey has released its non-conference schedule, while the volleyball team’s full schedule is now available. The MSU women’s basketball team also announced its home and away Big Ten opponents on Thursday, as did the men’s basketball team.
- New head coaching hires: Michigan State men’s tennis has hired Harry Jadun as head coach, while the MSU softball program will now be led by Sharonda McDonald-Kelley. In other coaching news, longtime men’s basketball assistant coach Mike Garland recently announced his retirement.
- Tucker and Michigan State continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail. Most recently, the Spartans received verbal commitments from four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin, four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton and four-star linebacker Jordan Hall. MSU’s 2023 class currently includes 11 total commits, with eight four-star prospects.
- Speaking of recruiting, the Detroit Free Press examines how Tucker is transforming Michigan State into a destination for top-level recruits (subscription required).
- Michigan State athletic director is in support of selling alcohol at Spartan Stadium, according to the Lansing State Journal. But, as of now, a law in the state of Michigan prohibiting doing so during college sporting events still stands in the way.
- Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo recently joined Colin Cowherd on a radio show, and discussed several topics, including Draymond Green, NIL, the transfer portal, his future and more. The full interview can be watched below:
- Michigan State football wide receiver Jayden Reed and safety Xavier Henderson were named preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele.
- Several Spartans also made Steele’s preseason All-Big Ten team, including Reed, Henderson and linebacker Cal Haladay being named to the first-team.
- The Michigan State men’s basketball is back to train for the summer.
- Additionally for the men’s basketball program, four-star power forward/center Jaxon Kohler has arrived on campus. Fellow freshmen Tre Holloman (four-star point guard) and Carson Cooper (center) recently arrived in East Lansing as well.
- Michigan State football season tickets are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased here.
- The Michigan State athletics department gave a behind-the-scenes look at the Tom Izzo Football Building Project launch:
- Current Michigan State women’s golfer Valery Plata and former Spartan golfer Liz Nagel will compete in the Meijer LPGA Classic in Grand Rapids, Michigan from June 16-June 19. Meanwhile, Michigan State men’s golfer James Piot is currently competing in the U.S. Open.
- Former Michigan State women’s soccer player Ava Cook has been called up to join the United States U-23 team.
- The Michigan State track and field program recently completed a strong year, as the women’s team finished ranked No. 13 in the U.S. Track Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (TFCCCA) rankings, and the men’s team finished ranked at No. 15 in the country.
- Speaking of track and field, MSU’s Morgan Beadlescomb recently finished as runner-up in the men’s 5,000 meters race at the NCAA Championships. He ends his incredible career as a Spartan by finishing as a nine-time All-American. Additionally, John Petruno earned second-team All-American honors after finishing ninth in the men’s 1,500 meters.
- Michigan State men’s tennis has signed blue-chip prospect Ozan Colak. He is ranked as the No. 6 player in the class of 2022.
