The Michigan State Spartans women’s basketball team will be playing another 18-game conference season this upcoming year in a difficult Big Ten Conference. The Spartans now officially know the matchups and locations for the 2022-2023 conference slate, as opponents were announced by the Big Ten office earlier this morning.

Check out our B1G home & away opponents! Can't wait for the 2022-23 season to get here!



️ https://t.co/Zta4m9pjTI#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/40R3x7HudB — Michigan State Women's Basketball (@MSU_WBasketball) June 16, 2022

The Spartans will play the following teams next season in Big Ten action:

Home Only – Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Rutgers

– Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Rutgers Away Only – Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State

– Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State Home and Away – Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin

The Spartans will get to face the Hoosiers, Hawkeyes, Golden Gophers and Scarlet Knights just once, and in East Lansing at that. Road trips to Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern and Ohio State will be the sole matchups against those four schools. Then games against the Terrapins, Wolverines, Nittany Lions, Boilermakers and Badgers will all be played in both home and away matchups.

The full schedule and when each game will be played, along with pairings and dates for the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and other non-conference opponents, will come later this summer — likely in August for the league schedule, and possibly in the fall for the rest.

Michigan State finished in eighth place last season in the Big Ten at 8-9 in conference play, earning a No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament where the team defeated No. 9 Purdue before falling in the quarterfinals to No. 1 Ohio State.

The 30th Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament will be held March 3-March 5 at Target Center in Minneapolis. The 2022 Final Four will take place on March 31 and the national championship game is scheduled for April 2 at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.