Michigan State men’s basketball announces 2022-2023 Big Ten opponents

The Michigan State men’s basketball program will once again play a 20-game Big Ten Conference schedule during the 2022-2023 season. The Spartans’ conference opponents were revealed by the Big Ten office on Thursday. While MSU does not yet know specific dates for the contests, the locations of each game have been announced.

Michigan State will have three home only games and three away only games, and will also play seven opponents both at home and on the road.

Home Only – Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern

– Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern Away Only – Illinois, Penn State, Wisconsin

– Illinois, Penn State, Wisconsin Home and Away – Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers Michigan, Indiana, Nebraska, Purdue

The Spartans will not have to travel to face the Maryland Terrapins, Minnesota Golden Gophers or Northwestern Wildcats, but will travel to face Illinois Fighting Illini, Penn State Nittany Lions and Wisconsin Badgers without meeting any of those teams at the Breslin Center.

MSU will see the Iowa Hawkeyes, Ohio State Buckeyes, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Indiana Hoosiers, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Purdue Boilermakers two times each for home and away matchups.

Not much is known thus far about Michigan State’s non-conference schedule, but MSU will play Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Nov. 15. The Spartans will also participate in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon during Thanksgiving weekend. The PKI field includes Iowa State, North Carolina, Oregon, Alabama, Portland, UConn, and Villanova

Additionally, MSU is reportedly working with Gonzaga on trying to schedule a neutral site game on a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier in San Diego.

More information on Michigan State’s full 2022-2023 schedule, including more non-conference opponents and specific dates and times, will be released later this summer or in the early fall.

Earlier on Thursday, the Michigan State women’s basketball team announced home and away conference opponents as well.