Michigan State Reacts: How many Spartans will be selected in the NBA Draft?

Last season’s Michigan State basketball team didn’t quite reach the levels many fans had hoped for. A big reason for those expectations was the perceived next-level talent on the roster. This week, three of those players find out how their immediate future is going to look.

Max Christie, Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. are all entrants in the 2022 NBA Draft and hope to hear their name called by an NBA team. In this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, we want to know what you think is going to happen Thursday night.

According to most draft experts, Christie is a borderline first-round pick. Brown and Bingham, however, may not get selected at all and could end up as unrestricted free agents.

There is no denying Christie’s raw basketball talent. But his time at MSU felt like a missed opportunity. Despite a fast start to the season, Christie went quiet at the end of the year, struggled with his shot and surprised many by staying in the draft instead of returning to East Lansing for his sophomore season.

Seniors Brown and Bingham also struggled with expectations, but grew into strong four-year players for Michigan State. While still somehow seeming raw, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see either player earning an NBA contract or making an impact in the G-League next season.

