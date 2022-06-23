2022 NBA Draft: Michigan State guard Max Christie selected by Los Angeles Lakers in second round

Michigan State freshman shooting guard Max Christie has made it to the NBA. Christie was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft at No. 35 overall.

Christie, listed at 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds, is the first Spartan to hear his name called during the 2022 NBA Draft. In early April, Christie announced he would be entering the draft process, but retaining his eligibility. Shortly after receiving an invite to the NBA Combine, though, Christie elected to hire an agent and forgo his remaining college eligibility.

As a freshman at Michigan State during the 2021-2022 season, Christie played in 35 games and averaged 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and about 1.5 assists per game. He also showed solid defensive acumen during the year. For his efforts, Christie made the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on five different occasions throughout the campaign.

As a freshman, Christie led Michigan State in minutes played (30.8 per game). He shot 38.2 percent from the floor overall, and just 31.7 percent from three-point range, while making 82.4 percent of his free-throw attempts. However, despite struggles with his shot, Christie’s skill set and NBA potential have always been clear. He will now look to carve out a role in the league with the Lakers.

Prior to joining Michigan State, Christie was rated as a five-star prospect out of Rolling Meadows High School in Illinois. He was ranked as the No. 1 player in Illinois, No. 2 shooting guard in the 2022 class and No. 20 player overall in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Christie joins a roster in Los Angeles that currently includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and more. He will play under newly-hired head coach Darvin Ham.

Michigan State did not have a player selected during the 2021 NBA Draft. Christie is the first MSU men’s basketball player drafted since Xavier Tillman Sr. (No. 35 overall) and Cassius Winston (No. 53) were each selected in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft.