Michigan State Men’s Basketball will play at Notre Dame in 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team will be hitting the road this season to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana in the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge in 2022. The game will be played on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Broadcast information and tipoff time will be announced at a later date. However, all 14 games in the Challenge will be airing on the ESPN network.
ACC/B1G Challenge is set ✅— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) June 24, 2022
We will take on Notre Dame on 11/30 in South Bend! pic.twitter.com/wXK4L5mb0K
The Spartans will play Notre Dame for the 98th all-time meeting between the programs, but just the fourth since 1979. The Irish lead the head-to-head series 60-37 and the game in South Bend this season will be the first since a 79-78 overtime win by the Irish on Dec. 3, 2014. The Spartans have rattled off two-straight victories since, and have won four of the last five games in the series.
Michigan State is 9-12 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge after defeating Louisville 73-64 last season in East Lansing. The Spartans have split the last four games in the Challenge dating back to a win over Notre Dame in 2018. The 2020 matchup at Virginia was canceled due to COVID-19.
As for the overall records in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Big Ten trails 8-12-3. However, the league is on a three-year win streak and has won eight of the last 13 dating back to 2009 with the ACC winning the Challenge in 2016 and 2017. The Challenge has resulted in a tie three times (2012, 2013, 2018). The inter-conference challenge dates back to 1999.
The matchups for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge for men's basketball are set!— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) June 24, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/vmqRtmKRr6
2022 ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge Schedule
Monday, Nov. 28
- Minnesota at Virginia Tech
- Pittsburgh at Northwestern
Tuesday, Nov. 29
- Syracuse at Illinois
- Maryland at Louisville
- Penn State at Clemson
- Virginia at Michigan
- Wake Forest at Wisconsin
- Georgia Tech at Iowa
Wednesday, Nov. 30
- Ohio State at Duke
- Purdue at Florida State
- Rutgers at Miami
- North Carolina at Indiana
- Michigan State at Notre Dame
- Boston College at Nebraska
