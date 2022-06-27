Michigan State to host Villanova in the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games, per report

Michigan State men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo has been known to schedule a number of big name non-conference opponents for his teams over the years, and this year is certainly no exception.

The Michigan State Spartans will reportedly host the Villanova Wildcats at the Breslin Center in the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

NEWS: Matchups are set for the 2022 Gavitt Games, according to multiple sources.



Villanova at Michigan State

Indiana at Xavier

Iowa at Seton Hall

Marquette at Purdue

Butler at Penn St

Northwestern at Georgetown

Nebraska at St. John's

DePaul at Minnesota

The Wildcats are coming fresh off of a Final Four appearance during the 2022 NCAA Tournament, losing to the eventual national champion Kansas Jayhawks by a final score of 81-65.

Villanova will join a number of top programs reportedly battling the Spartans in non-conference play during the 2022-2023 season. Michigan State will participate in the eight-team Phil Knight Invitational during Thanksgiving weekend, and is also expected to play Gonzaga, Notre Dame and Kentucky, although the schedule has not been finalized yet.

Villanova will also be playing its first season without longtime head coach, Jay Wright, who announced his retirement in April after 21 seasons at the school. Kyle Neptune was formally introduced as VU’s new head coach later in April.

The Spartans have fared well in the Gavitt Games, owning a 2-0 record against their Big East foes. Michigan State’s first victory in the series came against the Seton Hall Pirates in 2019, with Michigan State winning 76-73. The Spartans’ most recent victory came in the form of a beatdown of the Butler Bulldogs last season, a game MSU won 73-52.

The date and time of the game between Michigan State and Villanova has yet to be announced.