Michigan State men’s soccer releases 2022 schedule

The Michigan State men’s soccer team announced its 2022 schedule this week. The Spartans return to DeMartin stadium on Aug. 26 to kick off the 2022 fall season.

The team finished last season with an overall record of 6-9-2 and went just 2-4-2 in Big Ten play, finishing eighth in the league standings (out of nine teams).

Get out those - the 2022 schedule is HERE❗ So ready to get back on the pitch ⚽



https://t.co/UuaLXnCHfC@RedCedarRowdies | #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/4d6SINIChE — MSU Men's Soccer (@MSU_MSoccer) June 2, 2022

The Spartans will open exhibition play in a home match against Lawrence Tech on Aug. 11, followed by another home match against Butler on Aug. 14, and a final exhibition home match against Pittsburgh on Aug. 19.

Regular season play will begin with a three-game homestand, starting with Army on Aug. 26, followed by Notre Dame on Aug. 29 and finishing with Western Michigan on Sep. 1.

Following that, road matches at Akron on Sep. 5 and at Bowling Green on Sep. 9 will give the Spartans a good early test. Michigan State will wrap up the bulk of the non-conference schedule with Chicago State in East Lansing on Sept. 12 before heading out west ahead of the football team to play at Washington on Sept. 16. A final non-conference game will see Saint Mary’s visit East Lansing on Oct. 11 after Big Ten action already begins.

Following the road trip to Washington, MSU opens Big Ten action on the road at Indiana on Sept. 23 before hosting archrival Michigan on Sept. 27. Wisconsin visits on Oct. 2 to finish a two-game homestand before the team heads to State College to take on Penn State on Oct. 7.

Following the matchups with the Nittany Lions and Gaels, Rutgers comes to East Lansing on Oct. 16. A two-game roadstand will ensue after that with trips to Maryland (Oct. 21) and Ohio State (Oct. 25) before the regular season finale against Northwestern in East Lansing (Oct. 30). The Big Ten Quarterfinals will begin on Nov. 6.

Overall, the Spartans face seven teams that reached the NCAA Tournament last season, including Notre Dame, Akron, Bowling Green, Washington, Indiana, Maryland and Penn State. The Fighting Irish and Huskies both advanced to the College Cup with Washington falling to eventual champion Clemson in the final.