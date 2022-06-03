Michigan State Football: An unprecedented month of recruiting begins

During the month of June, the Michigan State football program will host over 40 recruits on visits to East Lansing, and approximately 30 of those recruits are rated as four-star or higher prospects.

Over the next four weekends, Michigan State will have a gathering of high school talent that the program has not previously seen.

This weekend alone, the Spartans expect 10 highly-rated recruits on campus. Joining class of 2023 commitments Bo Edmundson and Johnathan Slack will be five-star defensive linemen David Hicks, Vic Burley and Jayden Wayne (unofficial visit for Wayne), top-100 offensive lineman Madden Sanker, four-star tight end Jelani Thurman, four-star cornerback Chance Rucker and several other highly-regarded recruits.

The recruiting festivities continue during the weekend of June 10 with a bevy of elite players. Thirteen prospects currently ranked in the top-400 will partake in visits with Mel Tucker and his staff that week. Among the visitors are three current Spartan commitments: defensive end Andrew Depaepe, running back Kedrick Reescano, and tight end Brennan Parachek. An uncommitted recruit to keep an eye on is Enow Etta, a top-150 defensive linemen who many believe Michigan State is in good standing to join the program.

Over the third weekend in June, another group of nine recruits will arrive in East Lansing to get a feel for the program. Seven of the nine visitors are ranked in the top-250, including current Alabama Crimson Tide verbal commitment Elliot Washington and Chase Bisontis, an offensive tackle who is rated the fifth best in his class at his position.

To finish the month, the Spartans are hosting another handful of elite talents, four of which are ranked among the 250 best prospects in the 2023 class. Eddie Pleasant III, a member of MSU’s 2023 class, will join the group.

Overall, it’s a staggering gathering of high end recruits, one which we have not seen before at Michigan State. The likelihood is good there will be a few commitments following these official visits, perhaps even one from a five-star. Needless to say, it will be an exciting month of June for the MSU football program.