Four-star cornerback Chance Rucker commits to Michigan State football

Tuck Comin’? Well, how about some Ruck Comin’ too?

Fresh off his visit to East Lansing over the weekend, Chance Rucker — a four-star cornerback out of Texas — announced his commitment to Michigan State late Monday night on Twitter.

The 2023 class keeps chugging along with great talent early on, as Rucker is the seventh commit of the class. He also becomes the fourth four-star-rated prospect to join the group. Fellow four-stars Andrew Depaepe (defensive end), Brennan Parachek (tight end) and Kedrick Reescano (running back)) are all rated as top-400 players nationally, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Additionally, Michigan State has added three-star interior offensive lineman Johnathan Slack, three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson and three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III to the 2022 class thus far.

Rucker, listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, is now rated as the second-highest commit of the Spartans’ 2023 class, right behind Depaepe.

Rucker is tabbed as the No. 28-ranked cornerback and No. 48-ranked player overall in the state of Texas. As a whole, 247Sports has him pegged as the No. 275-ranked player in the entire country.

His scholarship offer sheet was, obviously, a solid one. He also held offers from Miami (FL.), Florida, Florida State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Baylor, Texas A&M, Texas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Indiana and many others.

That’s great momentum in a massive month ahead for Mel Tucker and the staff, who is set to host one five-star (offensive lineman Samson Okunlola) and 12 four-star prospects this upcoming weekend.

It’s still plenty early in the 2023 cycle, but right now MSU has the No. 17-ranked class overall. Plenty of schools ranked ahead of the Spartans have more than seven kids in their respective classes currently, which plays a role in the rankings. Overall, only USC (No. 11 overall) and Oregon (No. 16 overall) have seven or less recruits and are ranked ahead of MSU. LONG STORY SHORT, things are going juuuuuuust fine.

