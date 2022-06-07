Michigan State football players announce East Lansing NIL Club

On Tuesday afternoon, several Michigan State football players took to social media to announce the launch of a new name, image and likeness program: the East Lansing NIL Club.

The club offers MSU fans the chance to purchase passes and join a membership-based community that will provide access to meeting the players at in-person events and allow them to chat and interact with the Spartans online.

While NIL opportunities have been available for athletes to make money on an individual basis since last July, this is a little bit different initiative. Instead of pursuing solo deals, the athletes who opt to participate in the East Lansing NIL Club will share the profits from the program equally.

A statement released by the Michigan State players, in part, reads as follows: “We believe there is a better way for us to use NIL to enhance our program and support our mission of winning. MSU football is about the TEAM.”

Here is example of the message the players shared, courtesy of senior defensive end (and former running back) Brandon Wright.

The access passes will go on sale in July. As of now, fans can visit the East Lansing NIL Club’s website to sign up for early access. The cost of a pass is currently listed as “TBA.”

Additionally, the players will only sell a limited number of access passes. According to the website, that exact number is still to-be-determined.

“The East Lansing NIL Club is a membership-based community that allows fans to access the players like never before. We will have an online community where fas can chat with us and get access exclusive behind-the-scenes content from all the guys on the team,” the statement read.

According to the website, planned events include a tailgate and meet-and-greet with the players in the fall. Membership will also include access to a message board, exclusive merchandise and more.

“We’re really excited to be able to connect with our biggest fans on a more personal level,” Michigan State senior center Nick Samac told The Only Colors regarding the launch of the ELNC. “To be able to do this as a team will be super fun for everyone involved.”

As far as purchasing goes, fans can buy multiple passes at a time if needed. Passes can also be re-sold to other customers through blockchain technology on the ELNC marketplace.

The passes are good for one season. Those who purchased passes for the current year will get early purchasing access to the same number of passes for the following year, before that season’s passes go on sale to the general public. Additionally, owning access passes from the previous years will provide “special perks and rewards,” such as discounts on the the next season’s passes.