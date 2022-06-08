2023 four-star wide receiver/athlete Demitrius Bell commits to Michigan State

The Michigan State football program kicked off June with a huge haul of highly-ranked prospects visiting this past weekend, and will continue to host recruiting targets all month long.

It didn’t take long for head coach Mel Tucker and his staff to land commitments from some of those highly-touted visitors, as 2023 four-star cornerback Chance Rucker gave a verbal pledge to the Spartans on Monday night, and now four-star wide receiver/athlete Demitrius Bell has joined MSU’s recruiting class as well.

After taking his official visit on the weekend of June 3, Bell publicly announced his verbal commitment to Michigan State on Wednesday afternoon.

Bell — who plays for Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee — was recently bumped up to a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings. There, Bell is currently listed as the No. 23 athlete, the No. 8 player in the state of Tennessee and the No. 333 prospect overall. Rivals, meanwhile, recently bumped Bell up to a four-star recruit as well.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Bell is expected to play wide receiver for the Spartans. He was primarily recruited by Courtney Hawkins, Michigan State’s wide receivers coach. MSU originally offered Bell on April 4. He took his first trip out to East Lansing on April 24 before returning to campus this past weekend.

In addition to Michigan State, Bell had a strong list of scholarship offers, which includes Michigan, Penn State, LSU, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Boston College and many others.

Bell is the first wide receiver, and fifth offensive player, in MSU’s 2023 haul.

With Bell’s commitment, that brings Michigan State up to eight verbal commitments thus far in the 2023 class, which now includes five four-star prospects.

Bell joins Rucker, four-star defensive end Andrew Depaepe, four-star running back Kedrick Reescano, four-star tight end Brennan Parachek, three-star interior offensive lineman Johnathan Slack, three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson and three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III.

Michigan State’s 2023 class currently ranks 14th in the country, according to 247Sports.

Highlights: