The Michigan State women’s basketball team will host Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game is scheduled for Dec. 1 at the Breslin Center, marking the second-straight home matchup for MSU in the 15th year of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! The Spartans will host Georgia Tech in the ACC/B1G Challenge!



Michigan State is 6-8 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, dating back to a 68-51 victory over Clemson in East Lansing in 2007. The Spartans are 1-1 against the Yellow Jackets in the event, falling at home in 2008, but clinching a 79-73 overtime victory in Atlanta in 2014.

Most recently, MSU hosted Notre Dame in 2021, falling 76-71, and lost to Florida State on the road in 2019, 78-68. The event was not held in 2020 despite the men participating in the challenge. Obviously that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but no explanation for the disparity between the men’s and women’s scheduling was ever offered by the Big Ten or ACC.

Georgia Tech went 21-11 last season, including a 11-7 conference record. The Yellow Jackets advanced to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals before falling to No. 20 Notre Dame by a final score or 71-53, and then eventually bowing out of the NCAA Tournament in a first round 77-58 loss to No. 8 seed Kansas. The Spartans, meanwhile, finished with a 15-15 overall record and an 8-9 Big Ten record.

As for the Big Ten, the league is 1-10-3 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge all-time. Just three Big Ten programs feature a winning record heading into the 2022 event, with the Maryland Terrapins leading the conference in terms of winning percentage at 5-2 (71.4 percent). Michigan (9-5) and Indiana (8-6) round out that list.

Game times and television/streaming information will be released at a later date. Big Ten home games, including Michigan State, will be on either the Big Ten Network, Big Ten Network+, or one of the ESPN networks.

The rest of the pieces for the MSU 2022-2023 schedule are slowly coming together, as last month the opponent pairings for Big Ten play were announced. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks and months for the full schedule. The full slate of matchups for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge can be viewed in the tweet below.