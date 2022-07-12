Michigan State Athletics unveils Hall of Fame Class for 2022

Michigan State has announced its 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame class. The nine-member class is highlighted by former Spartan men’s basketball standout Draymond Green.

Introducing the Class of 2022!



Michigan State will induct nine Spartans into its Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, September 9. https://t.co/lQ3ClglJ8I — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) July 12, 2022

In addition to Green, the 2022 Hall of Fame class includes: Herb Adderley (football), Kathy DeBoer (volleyball/women’s basketball), Joan Garety (women’s golf), Laura (Heyboer) Heethuis (women’s soccer), Greg Jones (football), Kalisha Keane (women’s basketball), Karen Langeland (women’s basketball/administration) and Bob Steele (men’s track and field).

The class gets officially inducted on Friday, Sept. 9, as part of the annual “Celebrate” weekend. One day before that, on Thursday, Sept. 8, the 12th-annual Varsity Letter Jacket presentation will take place.

The Michigan State football team kicks off at 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) against Akron on Saturday, Sept. 10, and there will be a special recognition of the 2022 MSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class during the game at Spartan Stadium.

The MSU Athletics Hall of Fame is located in the Clara Bell Smith Student-Athlete Academic Center.

“This is a tremendous Hall of Fame class, one that includes NCAA Champions, National and Big Ten Players of the Year and All-Americans,” Alan Haller, Michigan State’s vice president and director of athletics, said in a statement. “Perhaps most importantly, as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Title IX this year, it includes three women who were trailblazers in their respective sports following the implementation of Title IX legislation. I can’t wait to celebrate all of their accomplishments this September.”

Here is some more background on each of the 2022 inductees:

Draymond Green, Michigan State men’s basketball

Green is the headliner of the group. He played for the Michigan State men’s basketball team from 2008 to 2012. Green, a Saginaw native, had his No. 23 jersey retired by Michigan State in 2019. He helped Michigan State reach back-to-back Final Fours in 2009 and 2010, including reaching the national championship game in 2009 when Green was a freshman (a loss to North Carolina).

The forward played in 145 career games for MSU, and averaged 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three-point range.

As a senior in 2011-2012, Green averaged 16.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and nearly one block per game, while shooting 44.9 percent overall and 38.8 percent from deep range. He earned National Player of the Year honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), won the Big Ten Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year Award, was named Big Ten Player of the Year and was a first-team consensus All-American selection, among many other accolades.

Green is Michigan State’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,096. He also currently ranks 19th in career scoring (1,517 points), seventh in career blocks (117), second in career steals (180) and is tied for the career lead for games played (145). Green is one of just three Spartans to record 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 points in their careers (Greg Kelser and Johnny Green).

“I had chills all the way down my arms,” Green said, after finding out about his selection for the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame. “I couldn’t believe it. I kept saying, ‘wow.’

“To be mentioned with guys like Mateen Cleaves, Magic Johnson, Steve Smith, Bubba Smith and Kirk Gibson is absolutely mind-blowing to me. It’s an incredible honor. Michigan State was my dream school since I was a child, but the Hall of Fame never even crossed my mind.”

Green was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft (No. 35 overall) by the Golden State Warriors. He has since gone on to become a four-time NBA champion (including for the 2021-2022 season), a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist with USA Basketball, a two-time All-NBA selection, a seven-time All-Defensive Team selection and a one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year honoree (2017).

Herb Adderley, football

The late Adderly, who passed away in 2020, played for Michigan State football under head coach Duffy Daugherty from 1958 through 1960. He also ran indoor track at MSU.

As a Spartan, Adderley earned first-team All-Big Ten accolades in 1960 and was a team captain as a senior in 1960. Adderley often played on both sides of the ball for MSU.

In 1958, Adderly recorded 335 all-purpose yards, including 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns, six catches for 100 receiving yards and one interception for 16 yards.

During his junior year, Adderley recorded two interceptions, while ranking first on the team in rushing (419 yards and two scores), receiving (13 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns) and all-purpose yards (773).

As a senior, Adderley, once again lead the team in all-purpose yards (565) and receiving yards (nine catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns). He was also second on the team with 261 rushing yards on 68 carries, and led the team with 118 kick return yards. He also had a 25-yard interception.

He would go on to be a first-round NFL Draft pick as a cornerback in 1961 by the Green Bay Packers. Adderley also played for the Dallas Cowboys. After winning two NFL Championships, including three Super Bowls, and recording 48 career interceptions, Adderley was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1980.

Kathy DeBoer (volleyball/women’s basketball)

DeBoer was a multi-sport athlete at Michigan State from 1975 to 1978. More recently, she has been outspoken about fixing gender equality and Title IX issues throughout college athletics.

She played basketball under fellow 2022 inductee Karen Langeland, who coached the MSU women’s basketball team from 1976 until 2000. During her career, DeBoer averaged 9.3 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth all-time in women’s program history, while her 17 career double-doubles place her at 14th all-time despite only playing two seasons of basketball.

DeBoer led the Spartans in field goal percentage, free throw percentage, rebounds and assists during the 1976-1977 campaign. Prior to the 1977-1978 season — the first season that captains were recorded for the women’s program — DeBoer was named as a co-captain.

She was also an accomplished volleyball player. As a member of the MSU volleyball team in 1975 and 1976, DeBoer helped lead the team to an 82-13 record, two Big Ten championships and two trips to the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) national tournament. DeBoer earned team MVP honors following the 1976 season.

DeBoer would then become a college volleyball coach in 1980 at Ferris State. After a successful stint with the Bulldogs, she took a head coaching job with Kentucky from 1984 through 1992 before becoming an associate athletics director at UK.

DeBoer has been Executive Director of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) since 2006.

Joan Garety, women’s golf

Garety competed on the Michigan State women’s golf team from 1974 through 1978. She began playing for MSU shortly after Title IX was passed into law in 1972, and was a four-year letterwinner and two-time co-captain.

Garety won nine tournaments, which is still tied for the Michigan State record. Although it was before the conference officially recognized the sport, Garety helped lead the Spartans to four-straight Big Ten titles.

Following her senior season, Garety was awarded MSU’s Dr. James Feurig Achievement and Service Award. She has also received the Nell Jackson Outstanding Alumna Award in 1995 and MSU’s Scholar-Athlete Alumni Award in 2000.

Garety won two Michigan Amateur Championships in 1982 and 1997. She also won the 1996 Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) Women’s Championship in 1996, and the GAM Mid-Amateur Championship in 2004.

She went on to win five GAM Women’s Senior Championships and two Michigan Women’s Senior Amateur titles. Garety was on the GAM Honor Roll 19 times, was a six-time GAM Senior Player of the Year and part of 25 Atlas Cup Teams. Garety was also named as the GAM Senior Player of the Decade in 2010.

Garety is a member of the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame and the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame.

Laura (Heyboer) Heethuis, women’s soccer

Heyboer, who played from 2008 to 2011, is one of the most accomplished Michigan State women’s soccer players of all-time. She earned four All-American selections and four first-team All-Big Ten honors. She was also named the 2008 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and earned the Michigan State George Alderton Female Athlete of the Year award.

As a freshman in 2008, she led the Spartans in goals (21) and points scored (57), which still rank third for a single season in Michigan Stare program history. She was named an All-American and as the SoccerBuzz National Freshman of the Year that year. Additionally, Heyboer took home the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2008 after leading the conference in scoring that fall.

Heyboer graduated MSU with Academic All-American accolades on top of her numerous athletic honors. She still holds the MSU program records in points (139), goals (57), assists (25) and game-winning goals (19).

She now becomes the first-ever women’s soccer player to make the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame.

Greg Jones. football

One of more well-known players of the early Mark Dantonio-era for Michigan State football, Jones earned several accolades on the football field from 2007 through 2010.

Jones is one of just four Michigan State football players to earn consensus first-team All-America honors twice in his career (2009, and 2010), joining George Webster, Charles “Bubba” Smith and Lorenzo White. He is also one of just 10 Spartans to be named as a unanimous first-team All-American selection (2010).

Jones also served as a co-captain for the Spartans’ Big Ten Championship team in 2010, Michigan State’s first conference title in 20 years. He started 46 out of 52 career games and ranks third in MSU program history with 465 tackles, third in tackles for loss with 46.5 and 10th in sacks with 16.5.

Jones was chosen in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New York Giants (No. 185 overall). Jones won a Super Bowl XLVI ring with the Giants as a rookie. He would play six total years of professional football, including two in the NFL and four in the CFL.

Kalisha Keane, women’s basketball

Keane, originally hailing from Canada, played for the Michigan State women’s team from 2007 to 2011. She is the only player in MSU women’s basketball history to finish her career with at least 1,500 points, 600 rebounds, 300 assists and 250 steals.

During the 2010-2011 season, Keane became the first Spartan women’s basketball player to win the Big Ten Player of the Year award, after averaging 16.1 points per game. She also earned first-team All-Big Ten honors. That year, as a senior, Keane helped lead the Spartans to 27-6 overall record and a 13-3 mark in conference play, as MSU won its first out-right Big Ten championship.

As a senior, Keane earned Associated Press and WBCA honorable mention All-American honors. She went on to serve as a graduate assistant at MSU from 2017 until 2019, and then spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Long Island University. She now enters her first year as an assistant coach at Dayton in 2022-2023.

Keane becomes the ninth Spartan women’s basketball player or coach to join the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame, and joins Kathy DeBoer and Karen Langeland in 2022.

Karen Langeland, women’s basketball/administration

As mentioned, Langeland served as the Michigan State women’s basketball coach for 24 seasons from 1976 until 2000. She then spent several years as associate athletic director for MSU before retiring in 2012.

Langeland was the third women’s basketball coach in program history. She finished her coaching career with 376 overall wins, a Big Ten title, three NCAA Tournament apperances, two Women’s National Invitational Tournament appearances, 17 winning seasons and four 20-win campaigns.

Langeland coached 39 All-Big Ten selections, seven Academic All-America selections and one All-American honoree. She was named District Coach of the Year in 1991 and the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1988. Several of her athletes went on to play professionally.

During the 1996-1997, Langeland lead Michigan State to a share of its first-ever Big Ten title with a 12-4 conference record (22-8 overall). Additionally, every player that Langeland coached who remained in her program through their senior year ended up graduating.

Bob Steele, men’s track and field

Steele competed as a track and field athlete for the Spartans from 1965 until 1967. He was part of Michigan State’s back-to-back Big Ten Track & Field Outdoor Championships in 1965 and 1966, and part of the 1966 team that won the Indoor Championship as well.

He competed in 70-yard low and high hurdles during the 1966 outdoor season, alongside football players/track stars Gene Washington and Clinton Jones, with all three finishing in the top-three in the Big Ten.

Steele also won the 440-yard hurdles at both the Big Ten and NCAA Outdoor Championships in 1966, and won the the NCAA title again in 1967.

After his college career, Steele went on to win several races and prizes in competitions around the world, including competing in the Superstar competition.