The Only Colors is looking for a film breakdown writer (Michigan State football)

It’s an exciting time to cover the Michigan State Spartans. The football team appears to be on an upward trajectory under the tutelage of head coach Mel Tucker.

We have a strong team here at The Only Colors, as our staff relentlessly covers football, men’s and women’s basketball, hockey, baseball, and as many other MSU athletics teams as we can. However, we are looking to add to our roster of dedicated writers before the 2022 football season begins.

The Only Colors would like to add a new writer to the team who specializes in football film breakdowns, and can also assist with breaking news or other topics.

Qualifications:

Previous writing experience is preferred

Knowledge of AP Style writing is preferred

Extensive football knowledge/ability to break down individual plays in an easy-to-read manner

Familiarity with the Michigan State football roster and schemes

Knowledge of video software/being able to source own videos clips/images/GIFs for articles

Ability to work remotely within a team setting

Some daytime availability/schedule flexibility during the day and night is preferred

What else to know about the role:

Yes, it is a paid position , no it is not a lot of money (please don’t quit your day job)

, no it is not a lot of money (please don’t quit your day job) The position is remote

The focus of the role will be on football film breakdowns, but the writer will also be expected to help write other stories, such as breaking news and other topics

Ability to also break down basketball games is a big plus, but is not required

We are a credentialed media website, so there will be plenty of opportunities to cover Michigan State practices, games or live events for football and other sports, if interested

If you think you meet the criteria and are interested, please send resumes and two or three writing samples to theonlycolorssbnation@gmail.com. You may also reach out to The Only Colors or Ryan O’Bleness through Twitter direct messages. We would like to have this position filled by Aug. 1 if possible.

Note: If you are new to writing and looking for an opportunity, but don’t have any samples to share just yet, or you are not familiar with AP Style writing, please still feel free to reach out. All applicants will be required to submit a test film breakdown article assignment. We will also train new writers on our style guide (AP Style with a few of our own preferences) and procedures.