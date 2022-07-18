Storystream: Michigan State Football 2022 Positional Previews

The Michigan State football team begins fall camp in early August. The first game of the regular season is not too far away, as the Spartans are set to take on the Western Michigan Broncos to kick off the 2022 campaign on Friday, Sept. 2.

Prior to the beginning of the regular season, the staff at The Only Colors will break down each positional group on Michigan State’s roster: quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs and specialists.

Several of our writers will participate in the series, as we take a look at possible starters, contributors, freshmen, transfers, depth players and more. This stream will be updated each time a positional preview story is published.

Michigan State is coming off of an 11-2 season during Mel Tucker’s second year at the helm in 2021. After defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl, MSU fans have high expectations for the Spartans in 2022, despite a difficult schedule.