Michigan State hockey gains commitment from Waterloo defenseman Patrick Geary

Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Patrick Geary has announced his commitment to Michigan State hockey’s 2023 recruiting class.

I’m proud to announce my commitment to play hockey at Michigan State University. I’d like to thank everyone that has helped me throughout the years. #gogreen pic.twitter.com/BDjXT3C4u7 — patrick geary (@patrickgeary9) July 16, 2022

Geary recorded 17 points (four goals and 13 assists) in 55 games for the Black Hawks during his rookie season in the USHL in 2021-2022. Most likely, Geary will continue to play for Waterloo during the 2022-2023 season and join the Spartans in the fall of 2023, just after he’s eligible for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Waterloo seems to act as a good pipeline for MSU, as sophomore defenseman David Gucciardi also came from the squad. Also on Michigan State’s 2023 recruitment roster is Waterloo forward Owen Baker.

“Last season, injuries caused us to really lean on our young defensemen, and Patrick was a player who stepped up when we needed him,” Waterloo head coach Matt Smaby said in a statement. “He played with a lot of confidence and I expect that will carry over to our season coming up this fall as he returns with an added year of experience.”

Gucciardi was just selected by the Washington Capitals in the 2022 NHL Draft. He joins Cole Krygier (Florida Panthers), Christian Krygier (New York Islanders) and incoming freshman Viktor Hurtig (New Jersey Devils) as current Michigan State players who have been selected by NHL teams. Additionally, Jack Sparkes, who will also be joining MSU for the 2023-2024 campaign, was selected by the Los Angeles Kings.

The Spartans will open the 2022-2023 season on Oct. 7 against Bowling Green.