Michigan State loses commitment from 2023 four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton

The Michigan State football program has lost the commitment of 2023 four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton.

In an expected move, Braxton officially announced his decommitment from MSU on Friday night, via Twitter.

As some of you may know I have decommited from Michigan state. I will be announcing the college I will attend on July 9th, my mother’s birthday. — Jaylon Braxton (@JaylonBraxton6) July 2, 2022

For those who have been paying attention to Michigan State on the recruiting trail, Braxton’s decision to decommit is not a surprise.

Braxton publicly committed to the Spartans on June 14, following his official visit to Michigan State’s campus during the weekend of June 3. However, Braxton visited Arkansas on the weekend of June 17 and then deleted his commitment to MSU tweet shortly after that.

Last weekend, a report from Rivals website Canes County, which covers the Miami Hurricanes, stated that Braxton was decommitted from the Spartans. Later in the week, Braxton was officially removed from the 2023 Michigan State commitments page on 247Sports.

Braxton, listed at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, ranks as the No. 27 cornerback, No. 44 player in the state of Texas and No. 248 player overall in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He plays high school football at Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas and has around 30 reported scholarship offers.

Braxton spoke to 247Sports’ Spartan Tailgate about his decision to decommit from MSU, saying he rushed into the decision, but that Michigan State is still in contention:

“I just wanted to make sure I’m making the right choice. I rushed into committing,” Braxton told SpartanTailgate. “I was originally going to do that on July 9th, so that’s what I’m going to do now. Michigan State is still a top choice for me. So I’m just going to be comparing the notes my family and I took from each visit to make sure I pick the school that fits best for me. If I could go back, I wish I would have just stuck to what I said I was going to do and commit on the 9th. I was pressured, so I just committed.”

Braxton will now make his final decision on July 9, which is the date he originally planned on committing. Michigan State is listed as a finalist, along with Arkansas, Baylor and Miami (FL.). However, current 247Sports “Crystal Ball” predictions all point toward Arkansas, and it seems unlikely that Braxton will ultimately end up signing with the Spartans.