On this episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk...

(0-14) Southern California is B1G Country because of course it is.

(14-36) MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL CROOTIN’: Welcome Bai Jobe and Cole Dellinger.

(36-48) Which position coaches are doing best on the trail?

(48-FIN) Hey, it’s Media Day! And the schedule! And other stuff!

The episode is linked below and should be available on all of the major platforms. Thanks!