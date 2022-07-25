Michigan State’s Jayden Reed makes Big Ten football preseason honors list

As the kickoff to the 2022 college football season inches closer, Michigan State fans are hearing louder horns coming out of the Jayden Reed hype train.

The electric senior wide receiver and return specialist was named to the Big Ten preseason honors list on Monday. Reed is one of just 10 players to earn those accolades.

Turning heads.@JaydenReed5 is 1 of only 10 players to earn @bigten preseason honors pic.twitter.com/TotXSPL09G — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 25, 2022

This honor comes less than a week after Reed was put on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, awarded to the nation’s top receiver. He was also recently added to the Maxwell Award watch list (given to college football’s “most outstanding player”), along with quarterback Payton Thorne.

Reed — who was named third-team All-Big Ten last season — is the lone Spartan to receive the exclusive preseason recognition from the conference. The other honorees are the following:

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Nick Herbig, OLB, Wisconsin

Last year, Reed was a menace in the receiving game, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards and scoring 13 total touchdowns (10 receiving, two returning, one rushing). With his built-in chemistry with Thorne (I won’t mention they were high school teammates — I am above doing that), Reed can very well expect another year draped in accolades.